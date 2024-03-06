Dry Bulk Carrier Abandoned After Gulf of Aden Missile Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was hit and suffered damage 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden at about 8:40 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A bulker has been abandoned and at least two of its crew have been left dead after the vessel came under attack in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

The 50,400 DWT dry bulk carrier True Confidence was hit and suffered damage 54 nautical miles southwest of Aden at about 8:40 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

At least two of the crew have died, the British embassy in Sanaa said in a social media post.

"The vessel has been abandoned by the crew and is not longer under command," UKMTO said.

"Coalition forces are supporting the vessel and the crew."

The attack follows the sinking of the bulker Rubymar in the Red Sea last week, two weeks after being attacked.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.