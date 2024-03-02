Bulker Rubymar Sinks in Red Sea After Houthi Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An 18-mile oil slick has been observed from the Rubymar after it was attacked on the evening of February 18. Image Credit: US Central Command / Planet Labs PBC

A dry bulk carrier attacked in the Red Sea two weeks ago has now sunk, the first vessel to be lost in the recent wave of attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The Belize-flagged Rubymar sank on Saturday after taking on water for several days, news agency AP reported.

The vessel had been stuck by a missile from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen on February 18.

The ship had already been leaking some of its bunker fuel, and concerns over further environmental damage will now be raised around the cargo of fertilizer on board the vessel.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.