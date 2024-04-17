Ammonia Needs Consistent Safety Guidelines, Says Engine Maker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Safety: agreed guidelines. File Image / Pixabay.

Arriving at a common standard for the use of ammonia as a marine fuel is an important step in the alternative fuel's development. And this is particularly so for engine makers who need to be on the same page as other players.

For MAN Energy Solutions, guidelines for using ammonia as a fuel on ships should be set by the end of this year.

This is something that has been stressed by its chief executive, Uwe Lauber.

"The time scale is being driven by the fact that the first ammonia-fuel vessel is due to be in operation in 2025 or 2026," a company spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

The engine maker is concerned that having different guidelines in play for the use of ammonia as bunker fuel can lead to inconsistency.

It has raised the matter with the International Association of Classification Societies to highlight the need for a common standard between parties.

While ammonia is gaining support within the shipping sector as a viable alternative bunker fuel for ships, its safe operation remains a concern among players.