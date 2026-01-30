GEFO's Bunker Trading Department Gets ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuel blends. Image Credit: GEFO

Germany’s GEFO Shipping Group has secured International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) for its bunker trading department.

The unit has been awarded both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certificates, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The certification will enable the firm to supply fully sustainable and traceable marine biofuel blends.

Several bunker suppliers and trading firms have secured ISCC certification as demand for biofuel blends grows from the shipping sector.

“The audit was carried out by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company,” GEFO said.

“With this successful certification, we demonstrate once again our commitment to sustainability in shipping.”

GEFO Bunker Trading traded about 195,000 mt of bunkers in 2025, according to the firm's website.