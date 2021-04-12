ABB to Work on Ten Electric Ferries in Lisbon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due to come into service between 2022 and 2024. Image Credit: Astilleros Gondán

Technology company ABB is set to supply the power solution for ten new electric ferries in Lisbon.

As Ship & Bunker reported last week, the new ships will be operated by public ferry company Transtejo, and will come into service between 2022 and 2024. The ships will replace ferries currently running on diesel.

"Operators serving inland waters have been among the pioneers of zero-emission propulsion, and we are truly honoured that ABB's technology will support the sustainability goals of one of Europe's great capitals," Juha Koskela, president of marine and ports at ABB, said in the statement.

"This project is another important industry milestone for zero-emission propulsion, showing that proven technology is available today to serve future needs on sustainable fast passenger ferry transport."

The new ferries will have total battery capacity of 1,860 kWh per ship. Each ferry will be able to carry up to 540 passengers, with a maximum speed of 17 knots.