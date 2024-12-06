Cargo of Damaged Tanker Successfully Transferred

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Transfer operation completed at Suez anchorage. File Image / Pixabay.

Cargo from the suezmax tanker Sounion has been successfully transfered to another ship, according to press reports.

The 150,000 metric tonne cargo of crude oil threatened an environmental disaster when the ship came under attack from Houthi forces in the Red Sea.

The attack, in August, caused fires onboard and loss of power heightening fears that the ship's cargo threatened to become the largest oil spill on record, according to Greek news provider Ekathimerini.

Initial attempts to tow the ship ro safety were abandoned on risk grounds but later restarted. The Sounion's cargo was transfered to the tanker Delta Blue at anchorage at Suez.