SEKAVIN Hires Bunker Trader in Greece From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously worked for World Fuel Services. File Image / Pixabay

Physical bunker supplier and trading firm SEKAVIN has hired a new senior bunker trader in Greece from World Fuel Services.

Nikos Vertsekos has joined SEKAVIN as a senior bunker trader in Piraeus as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Vertsekos was previously a bunker trader and broker for World Fuel Services in Dubai from November 2011 to January of last year.

SEKAVIN, founded in 1979, specialises in the supply of fuel oil, distillates and and lubricants around the wider area of Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros Island. In late 2021 the firm expanded its services to include worldwide trading of marine fuels and lubricants.