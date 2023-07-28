Titan Completes Gas-Up and Bunkering Operation on New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its delivery vessel the Green Zeebrugge for the operation. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has completed a gas-up and bunkering operation for Royal Caribbean Group's newest cruise ship.

The company delivered 900 m3 of LNG to the Silver Nova at Eemshaven in the Netherlands on June 10, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The firm used its delivery vessel the Green Zeebrugge for the operation.

"The gas-up and bunkering operation marked a significant step forward for sustainable and environmentally friendly maritime practices," the company said in the post.

"With Titan's expertise, the operation was executed seamlessly, ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of 900 cubic meters of LNG to the Silver Nova.

"Notably, 96% of the total volume delivered was used for bunkering purposes, showcasing the vessel's strong commitment to reducing emissions."