Titan Enhances LNG Bunkering in Le Havre with Truck-to-Ship Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan says that while STS LNG bunkering is widely used, truck deliveries remain essential as they provide added customer flexibility. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has secured a permanent truck-to-ship bunkering license in the French port of Le Havre, located on the northern coast along the English Channel.

Titan already provides LNG bunkering services at the port via bunkering vessels and can now offer LNG deliveries by trucks as well, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

With the LNG-fuelled fleet expanding rapidly, some industry experts warn that the current LNG bunkering vessel orderbook may not keep pace, potentially creating a supply bottleneck in the future.

According to data from classification society DNV, while 72 LNG bunkering vessels are currently in operation and 24 more are expected by 2028, the LNG-fuelled vessel fleet is projected to grow more significantly from 657 to 1,237 in the same period.

Titan emphasises that while ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering remains popular, truck-to-ship deliveries play a crucial role in adding flexibility and ensuring reliable supply for customers.

Despite the flexibility of truck-to-ship deliveries, it requires multiple trucks to supply large quantities of LNG, whereas an LNG bunkering vessel can complete the operation in a single delivery.

Earlier this month, Titan carried out LNG bunkering of Furetank’s vessel Fure Viskaer using five trucks.

“Using dedicated infrastructure and accredited delivery protocols also enables us to safely offer multiple truck-to-ship deliveries, allowing trucks to discharge simultaneously,” it said.