UKMTO Reports Suspicious Activity in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Armed men attempted to board a sailing vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday morning. Image Credit: UKMTO

Suspicious activity involving armed men attempting to board a vessel has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

10-12 people on board a skiff, some of them armed with automatic weapons, attempted to board a sailing vessel about 54 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 11:25 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The crew requested that the sailing vessel stop, and when the master refused, they attempted to pull the skiff alongside the sailing vessel to board," the agency said.

"The master deployed a flare, and the skiff turned away and departed to the southeast."

Yemen's Houthi movement has threatened to resume attacks on shipping through the Red Sea in response to the conflict in Iran, but little sign of this happening has yet emerged.