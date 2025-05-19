IBT Bunkering & Trading Hires Bunker Trader in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maria Ribeiro has joined the company as a bunker trader in Germany as of this month. Image Credit: Maria Ribeiro / Linkedin

Marine fuels firm IBT Bunkering & Trading has hired a new bunker trader in Germany.

Maria Ribeiro has joined the company as a bunker trader in Germany as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Ribeiro was previously an international trader of textiles and canned food for Hüpeden & Co in Hamburg from August 2023 to this month.

She had earlier worked for TSR Metals GMBH & Co from 2020 to 2023.

IBT Bunkering & Trading is a Hamburg-based marine fuel trading firm founded in 1976. The firm focuses on sales at ports across Europe, but also trades bunkers worldwide as well as arranging contracts and hedging.