South African Energy Firm Starts LNG Bunkering Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mbalati:LNG focus.Image credit:Bluecomms

South African energy firm DNG Energy is spearheading the development of liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering at the South African port of Algoa Bay.

With natural gas in ample supply and close by, the alternative marine fuel will be delivered to ships at a competitive price, according to the company's chief executive.

Speaking to Ship & Bunker, Aldworth Mbalati said the aim is to compete with Singapore on price.

"We will be very competitive," he said.

An 8,000 metric tonne LNG bunker barge will be on station in Algoa Bay from next year. LNG will be stored on a 148,000 cubic metre tanker which will act as mothership to the barge.

Algoa Bay's position at the midway point on the South America/Asia trade lanes makes it an ideal bunkering stop.

"Shipowners operating on these lines have said if LNG bunkers are available, they will buy them," according to Mbalati.

DNG Energy is privately owned firm with the backing of some of South Africa's key financial institutions.