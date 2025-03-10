Bad Weather Disrupts Bunkering at Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Weather is forecast to be rough until Saturday. File Image / Pixabay

Bad weather conditions have led to the suspension of bunkering activities in Gibraltar, a key bunkering hub in the Mediterranean region.

Vessel traffic and bunkering operations have been suspended in Gibraltar today, a local port agent told Ship & Bunker.

The Gibraltar Port Authority has issued a strong wind warning for today.

"The southwesterly wind is expected to strengthen in mean 20-25 KT gusting 30-35 KT," it said.

"There is a small risk of gusts reaching 40 KT, mainly in or around heavy showers or thunderstorms."

The weather is forecast to remain rough in periods until Saturday, with strong wind gusts of up to 40 knots forecast between Thursday and Saturday. This could lead to prolonged disruption and congestion in the port.

Bad weather could keep bunkering suspended in the coming days as well, a trader told Ship & Bunker.