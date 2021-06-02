Enoc Group Tasks Ennero With South Africa Marine Lubricants Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies estimate the size of the South African marine lubricant market at almost 40 million litres/year. File Image / Pixabay

Lubricant supplier Enoc Group has tasked distributor Ennero with driving an expansion of its presence in the South African marine lubricant market.

Under a new deal Ennero will exclusively distribute Enoc's marine lubricants at all South African ports, the two companies said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The companies estimate the size of the South African marine lubricant market at almost 40 million litres/year.

"We have consistently worked towards expanding our local and international presence," Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Enoc Group, said in the statement.

"Our agreement with Ennero is a testament to our competencies and quality of our products and services.

"We aspire to be a valuable and reliable partner of choice for our stakeholders in the marine industry.

"We are confident that our partnership will elevate our lubricants business across international markets."