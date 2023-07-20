KPI OceanConnect Hires Financial Business Partnering Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

previously worked for parent company Bunker Holding in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect has hired a new financial business partnering director.

Michael Ekdal Jacobsen has joined the firm as financial business partnering director in Middelfart as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Jacobsen previously worked for parent company Bunker Holding in Singapore from February 2016 to this month, serving most recently as a general manager monitoring APAC entities and reviewing financial performance and forecasting.

He had earlier worked for Dan-Bunkering as a business controller from 2010 to 2016.

KPI OceanConnect saw its pre-tax earnings jump to $49 million in the year to April 30, from $15.4 million the previous year.