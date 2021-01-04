Iran Detains South Korean Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The detention comes ahead of an upcoming visit by South Korea's deputy foreign minister to Tehran. File Image / Pixabay

Iran has detained a South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf, according to state news agency Fars News.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps stopped the chemical tanker MT Hankuk Chemi and has taken it to an Iranian port for examination, Fars reported Monday, citing comments from the Iranian Navy.

The ship was detained "for environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf," the news agency said. The detention comes ahead of an upcoming visit by South Korea's deputy foreign minister to Tehran.

The 17,4000 DWT tanker was built in 2000, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The ship was carrying a cargo of 7,200 mt of ethanol, news agency Reuters reported, citing local media.