BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Junior Trader in Piraeus

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Piraeus.

The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably some experience in sales or a degree in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day 1 with hands-on training," the company said.

"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and will be guided on how to establish your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Participating in client and supplier visits

