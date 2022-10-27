EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Junior Trader in Piraeus
Thursday October 27, 2022
The role is based in the company's Greece office. Image Credit: BMS United
Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Piraeus.
The firm is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably some experience in sales or a degree in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
"You will be an active part of the trading floor from day 1 with hands-on training," the company said.
"You will participate in internal and external courses, learn how to trade (buying/selling) and will be guided on how to establish your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Building relationships with existing and new business partners
- Conducting market research
- Participating in client and supplier visits
