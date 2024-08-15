GAC Expands to Port of Huelva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime services firm GAC has expanded its operations in Spain to the Port of Huelva.

The firm's services for customers in Huelva will include bunkers, as well as ship agency, husbandry, customs clearance, crew change support and freight services, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm had opened an office in Algeciras in November 2023.

"As development of infrastructure for both green hydrogen and renewable energy continues to gain momentum in the south of Spain, our presence in both Huelva and Algeciras become increasingly vital for supporting our customers," Sergio Delatorre, managing director of GAC Spain, said in the statement.

"We are committed to supporting our ship owner and ship management customers wherever they go.

"Now, with enhanced capabilities, we are better placed than ever to serve them in true GAC style, leveraging our global reach and local knowledge to support their strategic goals."