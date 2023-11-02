Molgas Group Signs LNG Bunkering Contract in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Molgas is able to supply LNG at terminals, by truck and in ship-to-ship deliveries. Image Credit: Molgas Group

Gas firm the Molgas Group has signed an LNG bunkering contract in Spain with shipping company ES Tankers.

The company delivered the first LNG bunker stem under the deal on October 24, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Molgas is able to supply LNG at terminals, by truck and in ship-to-ship deliveries, and is also moving into supplying bio-LNG as a bunker fuel.

"We are happy for the joint effort and cooperation with the Molgas Group, on our first LNG bunker operations in Europe during the maiden voyages, ensuring our ships and team is in good hands with a reliable and experienced player within the LNG Bunkering segment," ES Tankers said in an emailed statement.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.