BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales or trading and fluent English. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in sales or trading and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"As a Trader at Monjasa, you will be a vital part of a dynamic trading floor where collaboration and teamwork lead to outstanding results and synergies," Anis Cengic, Fredericia-based trading manager for Northwest Europe at Monjasa, said in the advertisement.

"Our Personal Business approach fosters close relations with customers and suppliers.

"Managing your portfolio is an exciting journey, and through daily trading interactions with clients, you will ensure their ships are fuelled globally.

"At Monjasa, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the industry's most skilled professionals."

