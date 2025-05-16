Gibraltar Bunker Calls Hit 2025 High in April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 445 vessels arrived for bunkers in April in Gibraltar – the highest since November 2024. Image Credit: GPA

Bunker calls at Gibraltar surged in April, with about 445 vessels arriving to take on bunkers - the highest monthly total so far in 2025.

The figure marked a significant rebound from 320 calls in March and 348 in February, when bunkering activity was hampered by intermittent weather disruptions in the Mediterranean.

Despite the monthly increase, April's total was still about 5% lower than the 468 bunker calls recorded in April 2024, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority.

Gibraltar also saw a massive 41 cruise ship arrivals in April, setting a new record and surpassing the previous high of 37 in October 2024.

The cruise season in Gibraltar typically runs from April through November.

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the increase in bunker calls indicates a higher bunker demand at the port.