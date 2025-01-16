Burando Energies Hires Global Head of Credit and Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously served as group credit manager for Global Fuel Supply. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Marine fuels firm Burando Energies has hired a global head of credit and compliance.

Morten Rosenberg Nielsen has joined the company as global head of credit and compliance in Copenhagen as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post.

He previously served as group credit manager for Global Fuel Supply from August 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Bunker Holding from 2018 to 2023 and from 2014 to 2017, for Haarslev from 2017 to 2018, for OW Bunker from 2013 to 2014 and for AP Moller-Maersk from 2008 to 2013.

"At Burando Energies, I can make a real impact," Nielsen said in the post.

"I can actively shape how things are structured.

"Having the freedom to define and influence these systems is incredibly fulfilling.

"It's also exciting to be part of a company with such a high ambition level.

"As one of the pioneers in green transactions, we will help reframe the bunker market in the years to come."