BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Supply Planning Application Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker supply planning application manager in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with an educational background and a few years of practical experience in information technology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Analysis of data for the optimization of bunker costs (use R)

Capability to access the databases and extract data on request (SQL)

Coding of new and maintenance of existing solutions (C++/C#/VBA)

Project Management

System Development

Test of system updates

Operational support (2nd/3rd line)

Perform daily control routines making sure data is accurate

For more information, click here.