BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Supply Planning Application Manager
Friday December 16, 2022
The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker supply planning application manager in Copenhagen.
The firm is looking for candidates with an educational background and a few years of practical experience in information technology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Analysis of data for the optimization of bunker costs (use R)
- Capability to access the databases and extract data on request (SQL)
- Coding of new and maintenance of existing solutions (C++/C#/VBA)
- Project Management
- System Development
- Test of system updates
- Operational support (2nd/3rd line)
- Perform daily control routines making sure data is accurate
