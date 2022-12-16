BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Bunker Supply Planning Application Manager

Friday December 16, 2022

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a bunker supply planning application manager in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with an educational background and a few years of practical experience in information technology, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Analysis of data for the optimization of bunker costs (use R)
  • Capability to access the databases and extract data on request (SQL)
  • Coding of new and maintenance of existing solutions (C++/C#/VBA)
  • Project Management
  • System Development
  • Test of system updates
  • Operational support (2nd/3rd line)
  • Perform daily control routines making sure data is accurate

For more information, click here.

