Experimental Catamaran is Alternative Fuels' Testbed

Monday October 14, 2019

French eco-catamaran Energy Observer is a test bed for alternative marine propulsion technologies, Ship & Bunker has learned.

The vessel which has spent three weeks in London at the half-way point of its global voyage uses wind, solar and hydrogen-based power to move the ship.

Solar panels (see photo below) cover the the catamaran's deck space while two sails (pictured below), called ocean wings, are another source of power.

The vessel has been docked at London's Tower Bridge where it set up an exhibition point to give information on the project.

Hydrogen is used when neither solar nor wind power is available which happened when the ship was sailing through Arctic waters.

Hydrogen is stored onboard the ship in eight tanks with a total capacity of 62kg. This contains sufficient power for six days propulsion, a member of the Energy Observer team told Ship & Bunker.

Among the project's backers are energy company Engie and car manufacturer Toyota.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com