Repsol Marks 500th LNG Bunker Supply at Santander and Bilbao

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently supplied bunkers to an LNG-fuelled vessel of Brittany Ferries at the Bilbao terminal in Spain. Image Credit: Carlos Martín Iglesias

Energy firm Repsol has reached a key milestone with the completion of its 500th LNG and bio-LNG bunkering operation from bunker terminals in Santander and Bilbao, Spain.

The landmark supply was delivered to Salamanca, an LNG-fuelled vessel operated by Brittany Ferries, at the Bilbao terminal, Carlos Martín Iglesias, LNG bunker trader at Repsol, noted in a LinkedIn post.

"We achieved a significant milestone in the supply of alternative fuels by Repsol, reaching our 500th supply from the bunker terminals of Santander and Bilbao, Iglesias said.

"Two years ago, at this Bilbao terminal and with this same ship, we embarked on this exciting journey."

In addition to LNG, Repsol supplies VLSFO and MGO at various ports across Spain.

A few months ago, the company also carried out a bio-LNG bunkering operation at the Santander terminal, where the fuel was delivered by truck.

"We look forward to achieving the next 1,000 operations," Iglesias said.