Scandinavian Biogas to Supply Hurtigruten With Bio-LNG Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2022. Image Credit: Scandinavian Biogas

Nordic gas producer Scandinavian Biogas plans to supply shipping company Hurtigruten's fleet with bio-LNG bunkers.

The company is set to invest about NOK 170 million ($20.7 million) in a bio-LNG plant in Skogn, in the north of Norway, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The plant will produce 35GWh/year of biogas, and is expected to be in operation by the third quarter of 2022.

Customers for the plant's bunker fuel are already falling into place, the company said.

"Skogn will, among other things, supply the famous shipping company Hurtigruten with biogas as fuel for their fleet of ships," the firm said in the statement.

"Agreements with suppliers of technology for the new facility are ready, as several agreements with customers, mainly in the Norwegian shipping industry.

"The agreements with suppliers of waste (feedstock) are also in place."