Ricardo's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Achieves Full Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ricardo is developing fuel cell technology sufficient to power a 1,000-passenger carrying capacity cruise ship. Image Credit: Ricardo

UK-based engineering firm Ricardo has announced that its multi-stack hydrogen fuel cell module has achieved 393 kW electrical power output within three months of testing.

"Initially developed as part of the Sustainable Hydrogen Powered Shipping (sHYpS) Horizon Europe project for the maritime sector, Ricardo's multi-stack hydrogen fuel cell module is designed to deliver high energy output with zero emissions," Ricardo said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company has also developed containerised fuel cell solutions, which stack multiple fuel cells to generate a power output of 3 MW per container.

By using two bespoke containers, each incorporating multiple fuel cell modules with a total net power output of 6 MW, the system would be sufficient to power a 50,000-tonne cruise ship with a 1,000-passenger capacity, Ricardo said.

For fuel cell technology to play a significant role in decarbonising shipping, it must generate sufficient power for ocean-going vessels on long voyages. While advancements have been made in powering smaller vessels, the technology is still evolving to meet the power needs of larger ships.