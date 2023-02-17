Fujairah Bunker Sales Slip at Start of 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker market has had a weak start to the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, fell on both a monthly and yearly basis in January.

Total sales excluding lubricants slipped by 1.5% on the year to 636,705 m3 in January, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total was down by 8.3% from December's level.

Singapore saw sales rise by 8.6% year-on-year in January and jump by 3.8% from December's level.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 4.2% on the year to 300 m3, 380 CST VLSFO sank by 8.8% to 453,703 m3, HSFO jumped by 26.2% to 151,055 m3, MGO dropped by 34.5% to 796 m3 and LSMGO advanced by 13.6% to 30,851 m3.

HSFO took a 23.7% share of the total market last month, up from 18.5% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in January was $638.50/mt, up by 1.8% on the month and down by 4.4% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in January was $645.50/mt, up by 3.8% from December's level but down by 3.6% from the level seen a year earlier. Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 2.4% on the month and lost 0.7% on the year to $664/mt in January.