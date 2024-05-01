Electric Support Vessel Ordered for UK Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Generative image of eCSOV. Image Credit / Bibby, Longitude

A UK-based ship operator has made the move into fully-electric ships with a new shipbuilding order.

The contract to build the ship -- an electric commissioning service operation vessel -- has been agreed between Bibby Marine and Spanish shipyard Gondan.

According to the company, the eCSOV will be powered by a battery system and complemented by dual-fuel, methanol engines.

The ship has a 16-hour running time between recharging internvals. Recharging will happen at high-voltage offshore charging facilities to enable rapid recharging, the company added.

The vessel has been designed in collaboration with ship design firm Longitude with delivery from the shipyard is set for 2026.