TGE Marine to Supply Fuel Tech for Gas Bunker Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TGE Marine: based in Bonn, Germany. File Image / Pixabay

Three gas bunkering ships on order will be equipped by German fuel technology company TGE Marine, the company has said.

TGE Marine is to design and supply the cargo handling and fuel gas system for the 7,600 cubic meter capacity vessels.

"The bunker vessels will serve various types of clients and will each be equipped with two IMO type C cylindrical tanks and an LNG sub-cooling system to facilitate cargo conditioning during transit and anchorage," the company said.

"Their customised ship-to-ship transfer system will enable bunkering of LNG fuelled vessels fitted with varying tank types (e.g. type C, membrane, vacuum insulated etc.) as well as cool/down warming-up of LNG vessels," it added.

The ships have been ordered by US shipping company Seaspan and are to be built at a Chinese shipyard.

TGE landed the contract to supply equipment to a similar gas bunkering barge in June.