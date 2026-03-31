Aurelia Plans Zero-Emission Retrofit of 1956-Built Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is originally built in 1956. Image Credit: Aurelia

Netherlands-based Aurelia is working on a retrofit of the 1956-built Wijsmuller Titan tugboat to incorporate zero-emission propulsion.

The project will retain the vessel’s original hull form, citing its continued suitability for performance and safety, the company said in an email statement on Monday.

“Rather than replacing the vessel’s legacy, we are preserving its original hull, a structure known for its strength and seaworthiness, and rebuilding everything around it,” Raffaele Frontera, CEO of Aurelia, said.

The project involves converting the tug into a modern vessel while maintaining its underlying structure.

Aurelia said it is exploring a fully emission-free propulsion system, but has not specified the technology to be used.

The vessel measures about 44.8 m in length and has a service speed of around 10 knots.