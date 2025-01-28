Cruise Ship Ban Proposed by Nice

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Coastline near popular tourist destination of Nice. Image Credit / S&B

Large cruise ships, defined as those carrying over 900 passengers, may not be able to call at the Mediterranean port city of Nice from July under plans outlined by the city's mayor.

The move, aims to curtail ship pollution and contain 'over-tourism'. Critics of the plan have questioned whether it can be implemented in the short timescale.

Cruise ships, particularly large ones, are a focus of environmental campaigners and community-based health groups who link their presence to heightened air pollution.

Cruise companies have responded to criticism in various ways from fitting emissions abatement technology to ships to installing shore power systems to limit port pollution.

Over-tourism is a more recent development and linked to a political reaction against high numbers of tourists at popular urban destinations. Such a large influx of tourist visitors is typically associated with the arrival of large cruise ships and in particular, where the landing quay is close to the city's centre.