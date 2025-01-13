Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Added to US Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Russian marine fuel supplier has been sanctioned as part of measures targeting its parent firm, Gazprom Neft. File Image / Pixabay

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, the marine fuels arm of Russian state-controlled oil company Gazprom Neft, has been added to a US sanctions list alongside its parent company and related entities.

The marine fuel supplier has been sanctioned as part of measures targeting its parent firm, Gazprom Neft, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Oil firm Surgutneftegas and its subsidiaries were also targeted for sanctions as part of the same announcement.

"Today's action sanctions 183 vessels, largely oil tankers that are part of the shadow fleet as well as oil tankers owned by Russia-based fleet operators," the department said.

"Several of the vessels sanctioned today have shipped not only Russian oil, but also sanctioned Iranian oil.

"OFAC is also sanctioning two Russia-based maritime insurance providers, Ingosstrakh Insurance Company and Alfastrakhovanie Group, which were previously sanctioned by the UK."

The measures specifically name the following ten vessels linked to Gazpromneft Marine Bunker: