Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 1

Thursday January 4, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 28, 2017 – January 03, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-01-2018     Petrobras XXIII     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-12-1985     Petrobras    
03-01-2018     Gibraltar     REEFER     15-01-1977     Line Invest CJSC    
03-01-2018     Cecil Provine     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-04-1982     Rowan Companies Inc    
02-01-2018     Krakow     PANAMAX BULKER     01-10-1982     SMT Shipping    
01-01-2018     Songa Mercur     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     14-06-1990     Opus Offshore    

