Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 47

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 28, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 21 – November 27, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-11-2019     Kwangtung     MPP     12-09-1994     China Navigation    
25-11-2019     Damai Sejahtera 2     FEEDERMAX     12-01-1995     Jayakusuma Perdana Lines    
25-11-2019     Aristimo     HANDYMAX     14-01-1997     Prelude Marine SA    
25-11-2019     Despina Andrianna     PANAMAX MT     08-07-2000     ProPer In Management    
25-11-2019     Apollo Ace     TWEENDECKER     23-04-2007     Toda Kisen    
25-11-2019     Honor     REEFER     23-09-1977     Undisclosed    
25-11-2019     Mammutkrana III     CRANE VSL     01-12-1968     Bukser and Berging    
22-11-2019     Seaway Invincible     STANDBY / ERRV     01-09-1970     Hallstrom Holdings Pte    
22-11-2019     Lady Noor     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1982     Pilot Shiptrade    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

