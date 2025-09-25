Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 38
Thursday September 25, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 18 – September 24, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-09-2025
|Nirvana
|HANDY TANKER
|Jul 1999
|Starline Express Shipping
|21-09-2025
|Asian Enterprise
|HANDYMAX
|Jul 1995
|Dubai Navigation
|20-09-2025
|Tutuk
|SMALL TANKER
|Jan 1996
|Yong An Shipping
|20-09-2025
|Nour Elhuda
|MPP
|Dec 1988
|Embrace Shipping Management
|19-09-2025
|He Fu
|HANDY BULKER
|Jun 1997
|Hua Fu International Group