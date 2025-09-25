Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 38

Thursday September 25, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  September 18 – September 24, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-09-2025     Nirvana     HANDY TANKER     Jul 1999     Starline Express Shipping    
21-09-2025     Asian Enterprise     HANDYMAX     Jul 1995     Dubai Navigation    
20-09-2025     Tutuk     SMALL TANKER     Jan 1996     Yong An Shipping    
20-09-2025     Nour Elhuda     MPP     Dec 1988     Embrace Shipping Management    
19-09-2025     He Fu     HANDY BULKER     Jun 1997     Hua Fu International Group    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

