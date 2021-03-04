Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 9
Thursday March 4, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 25 – March 3, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|03-03-2021
|VOS Supporter
|STANDBY / ERRV
|30-04-1983
|Vroon Offshore Services
|03-03-2021
|VOS Defender
|STANDBY / ERRV
|09-05-1983
|Vroon Offshore Services
|03-03-2021
|The Merciful
|PANAMAX BULKER
|07-10-1997
|Sea Lion Ship Management
|03-03-2021
|MR Nautilus
|HANDY TANKER
|01-05-1998
|Abra Shipping Management
|02-03-2021
|Joanna VI
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1976
|New Lines IV Shipping
|02-03-2021
|Power Loong
|PANAMAX BULKER
|20-11-1992
|COSCO Shipping Bulk
|02-03-2021
|Victoriya
|HANDYMAX
|01-07-1995
|Polsteam
|02-03-2021
|Formosa Eight
|HANDY TANKER
|14-05-1996
|Formosa Plastics
|01-03-2021
|Bali Sea
|RO-LO
|01-01-1982
|International Shipholding Corp
|01-03-2021
|Princess Dina
|MPP
|17-05-1983
|El Reedy Shipping
|01-03-2021
|Columbus
|LARGE CRUISE
|01-03-1989
|Sea Jets
|01-03-2021
|Baby Leen
|MPP
|20-12-1991
|Seven Seas Maritime
|01-03-2021
|Winfred
|HANDY BULKER
|26-10-1993
|Feng Sea Shipping
|01-03-2021
|Refined
|HANDY BULKER
|30-09-1996
|Feng Sea Shipping
|25-02-2021
|Crown
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|28-05-2002
|Nhat Viet Transportation