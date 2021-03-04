Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 4, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  February 25 – March 3, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-03-2021 VOS Supporter STANDBY / ERRV 30-04-1983 Vroon Offshore Services
03-03-2021 VOS Defender STANDBY / ERRV 09-05-1983 Vroon Offshore Services
03-03-2021 The Merciful PANAMAX BULKER 07-10-1997 Sea Lion Ship Management
03-03-2021 MR Nautilus HANDY TANKER 01-05-1998 Abra Shipping Management
02-03-2021 Joanna VI SINGLEDECKER 01-01-1976 New Lines IV Shipping
02-03-2021 Power Loong PANAMAX BULKER 20-11-1992 COSCO Shipping Bulk
02-03-2021 Victoriya HANDYMAX 01-07-1995 Polsteam
02-03-2021 Formosa Eight HANDY TANKER 14-05-1996 Formosa Plastics
01-03-2021 Bali Sea RO-LO 01-01-1982 International Shipholding Corp
01-03-2021 Princess Dina MPP 17-05-1983 El Reedy Shipping
01-03-2021 Columbus LARGE CRUISE 01-03-1989 Sea Jets
01-03-2021 Baby Leen MPP 20-12-1991 Seven Seas Maritime
01-03-2021 Winfred HANDY BULKER 26-10-1993 Feng Sea Shipping
01-03-2021 Refined HANDY BULKER 30-09-1996 Feng Sea Shipping
25-02-2021 Crown FULLY PRESSURISED 28-05-2002 Nhat Viet Transportation

