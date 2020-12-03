Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 48

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 3, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 26 – December 1, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-12-2020     NBCO 3     SMALL TANKER     11-09-1981     International Bunkering    
01-12-2020     Silver Shark     HANDY BULKER     24-06-1985     ISM Group Sarl    
01-12-2020     Taihua Spirit     SMALL TANKER     28-06-1997     Taihua Ship Management    
01-12-2020     Barra     HANDYMAX     27-04-1998     Globe Enterprises Inc    
01-12-2020     Cartola     SUEZMAX     21-03-2000     Transpetro    
01-12-2020     Al Ezz Al Saudi     SMALL TANKER     21-10-1994     International Bunkering    
30-11-2020     Hornbay     REEFER     12-12-1990     Horn Linie GmbH    
30-11-2020     Bosporus     AFRAMAX FSO     11-03-1994     Undisclosed    
26-11-2020     Sulphur Garland     SMALL TANKER     28-09-1999     Daiichi Tanker    
26-11-2020     Veracruz     REEFER     27-10-1977     Atlantico Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

