Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 42

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 24, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 17 – October 23, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-10-2019     Nan Hai Fa Xian     FPSO TANKER     01-02-1976     CNOOC Limited    
22-10-2019     Emy     STANDBY / ERRV     01-01-1976     Undisclosed    
22-10-2019     Hong Yu     HANDYMAX     05-04-1995     Fuzhou Xinjiahong Shipping    
21-10-2019     Pedreiras     PANAMAX MT     01-01-1993     Transpetro    
21-10-2019     Ostrov Beringa     REEFER     17-06-1986     Baltmed Reefer Services    
21-10-2019     Pirajui     PANAMAX MT     02-04-1990     Transpetro    
21-10-2019     Pirai     PANAMAX MT     01-07-1990     Transpetro    
21-10-2019     Navarino     SUEZMAX     21-10-1994     Avin International    
21-10-2019     Aurora     SMALL TANKER     01-02-2000     Polsteam    
17-10-2019     Tigr 1     SMALL TANKER     10-02-1984     Tigr Oil    
17-10-2019     Berge Bureya     CAPESIZE     31-05-1993     Berge Bulk    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

