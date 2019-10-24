Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 42
Thursday October 24, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 17 – October 23, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-10-2019
|Nan Hai Fa Xian
|FPSO TANKER
|01-02-1976
|CNOOC Limited
|22-10-2019
|Emy
|STANDBY / ERRV
|01-01-1976
|Undisclosed
|22-10-2019
|Hong Yu
|HANDYMAX
|05-04-1995
|Fuzhou Xinjiahong Shipping
|21-10-2019
|Pedreiras
|PANAMAX MT
|01-01-1993
|Transpetro
|21-10-2019
|Ostrov Beringa
|REEFER
|17-06-1986
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|21-10-2019
|Pirajui
|PANAMAX MT
|02-04-1990
|Transpetro
|21-10-2019
|Pirai
|PANAMAX MT
|01-07-1990
|Transpetro
|21-10-2019
|Navarino
|SUEZMAX
|21-10-1994
|Avin International
|21-10-2019
|Aurora
|SMALL TANKER
|01-02-2000
|Polsteam
|17-10-2019
|Tigr 1
|SMALL TANKER
|10-02-1984
|Tigr Oil
|17-10-2019
|Berge Bureya
|CAPESIZE
|31-05-1993
|Berge Bulk