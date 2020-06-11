Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 23

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 11, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 4 – June 10, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-06-2020     Suzzy     GENERAL CARGO     31-08-1990     Genckaptan Denizcilik Gemi    
08-06-2020     Guofeng Enterprise     CAPESIZE     11-12-1993     Zodiac Maritime    
08-06-2020     GSL Matisse     SUB PANAMAX CONT     08-11-1999     Global Ship Lease    
08-06-2020     Utrillo     SUB PANAMAX CONT     21-12-1999     Global Ship Lease    
08-06-2020     Zea Antwerp     MPP     08-04-2003     Zeamarine Carrier    
05-06-2020     BFP Melody     FEEDERMAX     01-03-1998     Contships    
05-06-2020     Altonia     HANDY CONTAINER     01-04-2000     Peter Dohle Schiffahrts KG    
04-06-2020     Stellar Samba     CAPESIZE     25-01-1994     Polaris Shipping    
04-06-2020     Stellar Iris     CAPESIZE     08-12-1995     Polaris Shipping    
04-06-2020     Zea Tokyo     MPP     13-12-2002     Zeamarine Carrier    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

