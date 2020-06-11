Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 23
Thursday June 11, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 4 – June 10, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-06-2020
|Suzzy
|GENERAL CARGO
|31-08-1990
|Genckaptan Denizcilik Gemi
|08-06-2020
|Guofeng Enterprise
|CAPESIZE
|11-12-1993
|Zodiac Maritime
|08-06-2020
|GSL Matisse
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|08-11-1999
|Global Ship Lease
|08-06-2020
|Utrillo
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|21-12-1999
|Global Ship Lease
|08-06-2020
|Zea Antwerp
|MPP
|08-04-2003
|Zeamarine Carrier
|05-06-2020
|BFP Melody
|FEEDERMAX
|01-03-1998
|Contships
|05-06-2020
|Altonia
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-04-2000
|Peter Dohle Schiffahrts KG
|04-06-2020
|Stellar Samba
|CAPESIZE
|25-01-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|04-06-2020
|Stellar Iris
|CAPESIZE
|08-12-1995
|Polaris Shipping
|04-06-2020
|Zea Tokyo
|MPP
|13-12-2002
|Zeamarine Carrier