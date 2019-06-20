Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 24

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 6 – June 12, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
2019-06-18 Brilliant HANDY TANKER 1992-03-16 Creativity Dragon Holdings
2019-06-18 Rakiura Maru HANDY BULKER 1996-02-20 MOL
2019-06-18 Rotterdam Bridge PANAMAX CONT 2001-11-01 Sinokor
2019-06-18 Hongkong Bridge PANAMAX CONT 2001-12-10 Sinokor

Ship & Bunker News Team
