Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 17
Thursday April 29, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 16 – April 28, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-04-2021
|Alasfal
|POST PANAMAX MT
|21-06-2001
|Muhit Maritime FZE
|26-04-2021
|Amusement World
|SMALL CRUISE
|01-03-1967
|New Century Cruise Line
|26-04-2021
|Angel 121
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1989
|Winson Shipping
|26-04-2021
|Gulf Glow III
|SMALL TANKER
|22-06-1988
|Glow Shipping Lines
|24-04-2021
|BP Jacky
|SP FR LPG
|01-10-1992
|Transgas Shipping Lines
|23-04-2021
|Amazon
|HANDY BULKER
|22-12-1997
|Tide Line
|23-04-2021
|Asso Ventuno
|PSV
|01-01-1999
|Augusta Offshore
|23-04-2021
|Bull Sulawesi
|AFRAMAX
|16-11-1999
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|23-04-2021
|China Frost
|REEFER
|01-05-1985
|Ship Service Agency
|23-04-2021
|New Hope
|MPP
|11-06-1997
|Xin Hong Trading and Industry
|23-04-2021
|Pacific Bora
|DRILLSHIP
|13-10-2010
|Noble Holding Corporation PLC
|23-04-2021
|Pacific Mistral
|DRILLSHIP
|01-06-2011
|Noble Holding Corporation PLC
|23-04-2021
|Reg McNee Tide
|AHTS
|27-03-2009
|Tidewater Marine
|23-04-2021
|Thor I
|AHTS
|27-06-1986
|Star Matrix
|23-04-2021
|Tommy Sheridan Tide
|AHTS
|25-06-2009
|Tidewater Marine