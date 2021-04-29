Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 29, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 16 – April 28, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-04-2021     Alasfal     POST PANAMAX MT     21-06-2001     Muhit Maritime FZE    
26-04-2021     Amusement World     SMALL CRUISE     01-03-1967     New Century Cruise Line    
26-04-2021     Angel 121     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1989     Winson Shipping    
26-04-2021     Gulf Glow III     SMALL TANKER     22-06-1988     Glow Shipping Lines    
24-04-2021     BP Jacky     SP FR LPG     01-10-1992     Transgas Shipping Lines    
23-04-2021     Amazon     HANDY BULKER     22-12-1997     Tide Line    
23-04-2021     Asso Ventuno     PSV     01-01-1999     Augusta Offshore    
23-04-2021     Bull Sulawesi     AFRAMAX     16-11-1999     Buana Lintas Lautan    
23-04-2021     China Frost     REEFER     01-05-1985     Ship Service Agency    
23-04-2021     New Hope     MPP     11-06-1997     Xin Hong Trading and Industry    
23-04-2021     Pacific Bora     DRILLSHIP     13-10-2010     Noble Holding Corporation PLC    
23-04-2021     Pacific Mistral     DRILLSHIP     01-06-2011     Noble Holding Corporation PLC    
23-04-2021     Reg McNee Tide     AHTS     27-03-2009     Tidewater Marine    
23-04-2021     Thor I     AHTS     27-06-1986     Star Matrix    
23-04-2021     Tommy Sheridan Tide     AHTS     25-06-2009     Tidewater Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com