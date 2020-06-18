Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 24
Thursday June 18, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 11 – June 17, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|18-06-2020
|Asia
|GENERAL CARGO
|01-07-1985
|Grinda
|18-06-2020
|Lila London
|PANAMAX CONT
|14-07-2005
|Schulte Bernhard
|16-06-2020
|Arcadia Highway
|PCTC
|30-01-1995
|K Line
|16-06-2020
|Kawasaki
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|21-05-1997
|Costamare
|16-06-2020
|Lucky FSU
|FSU
|01-08-1981
|Dalian Inteh
|16-06-2020
|Fortune FSU
|FSU
|01-12-1981
|Dalian Inteh
|15-06-2020
|Skylark
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1976
|Anadolu Denizcilik Tasimacilik
|15-06-2020
|Iris Express
|HANDYMAX
|17-07-1990
|Nova Shipping
|15-06-2020
|Sun
|HANDY TANKER
|12-05-1992
|Machtrans Ship Management
|15-06-2020
|Pacific Garnet
|CAPESIZE
|18-09-1995
|Cido Shipping
|15-06-2020
|Rambo
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|26-03-2001
|Yang Ming Marine Transport
|13-06-2020
|Hawk Arrow
|HANDYMAX
|01-08-1985
|Gearbulk Holding
|12-06-2020
|Melanesian Pride
|FEEDERMAX
|11-03-1990
|China Navigation
|12-06-2020
|Forum Samoa 4
|FEEDERMAX
|14-02-1991
|China Navigation
|12-06-2020
|Kure
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|30-01-1996
|Costamare
|11-06-2020
|Lomaiviti Princess V
|FERRY
|05-06-1964
|Goundar Shipping