Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 24

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 18, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 11 – June 17, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-06-2020     Asia     GENERAL CARGO     01-07-1985     Grinda    
18-06-2020     Lila London     PANAMAX CONT     14-07-2005     Schulte Bernhard    
16-06-2020     Arcadia Highway     PCTC     30-01-1995     K Line    
16-06-2020     Kawasaki     POST PANAMAX CONT     21-05-1997     Costamare    
16-06-2020     Lucky FSU     FSU     01-08-1981     Dalian Inteh    
16-06-2020     Fortune FSU     FSU     01-12-1981     Dalian Inteh    
15-06-2020     Skylark     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1976     Anadolu Denizcilik Tasimacilik    
15-06-2020     Iris Express     HANDYMAX     17-07-1990     Nova Shipping    
15-06-2020     Sun     HANDY TANKER     12-05-1992     Machtrans Ship Management    
15-06-2020     Pacific Garnet     CAPESIZE     18-09-1995     Cido Shipping    
15-06-2020     Rambo     POST PANAMAX CONT     26-03-2001     Yang Ming Marine Transport    
13-06-2020     Hawk Arrow     HANDYMAX     01-08-1985     Gearbulk Holding    
12-06-2020     Melanesian Pride     FEEDERMAX     11-03-1990     China Navigation    
12-06-2020     Forum Samoa 4     FEEDERMAX     14-02-1991     China Navigation    
12-06-2020     Kure     POST PANAMAX CONT     30-01-1996     Costamare    
11-06-2020     Lomaiviti Princess V     FERRY     05-06-1964     Goundar Shipping    

