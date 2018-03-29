Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 13

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 29, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 22 – March 28, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-03-2018     Capricorn J     AHTS     01-01-1973     Nass AA    
28-03-2018     Valiant Service     AHTS     30-01-1974     Undisclosed    
22-03-2018     Ocean Gala 1     CRUISE     20-08-1982     Unknown Indian    
28-03-2018     S Cas     AHTS     13-09-1985     Unknown Indian    
27-03-2018     Ninos     FEEDERMAX     31-08-1990     Euroseas Shipping    
28-03-2018     Distya     SUEZMAX     31-05-1995     Green Ocean Ship Management    
26-03-2018     Warrior     SUEZMAX     14-07-1998     Lilly Maritime    
26-03-2018     Leonard Tide     AHTS     21-12-2006     Tidewater Marine    
23-03-2018     Hua Jian 109     REEFER     30-10-1980     China Government    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com