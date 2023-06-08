Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 8, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 1 – June 7, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-06-2023     Daebok Gas Ho     FULLY PRESSURISED     21-10-1996     Dae Bok Shipping    
05-06-2023     Wellwin     HANDYMAX     11-04-1995     Undisclosed    
05-06-2023     Golden Sun     HANDY BULKER     15-04-1996     Asia Pacific Shipping    
05-06-2023     Ze Rui 1     HANDYMAX     24-03-1999     Ningbo Zrich Shipping    
05-06-2023     Chang Ming 2     PANAMAX BULKER     22-04-1997     Dongguan Haichang    
01-06-2023     Maersk Atlantic     FEEDERMAX     24-06-1999     Moller Maersk AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

