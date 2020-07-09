Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 9, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 2 – July 8, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-07-2020     Bold Voyager     HANDYMAX     30-06-1991     Astrid Enterprises Corp    
07-07-2020     Navigator B     HANDY BULKER     18-04-1990     Dream El Helm Shipping    
06-07-2020     Dilya     SMALL TANKER     01-06-1980     Transpetro    
06-07-2020     Ocean Highway     PCTC     07-07-2000     K Line    
05-07-2020     Stolt Vestland     HANDY TANKER     03-11-1992     Stolt Tankers    
03-07-2020     Pacific Coral     CAPESIZE     18-12-1995     Cido Shipping    
03-07-2020     Ahlam     FEEDERMAX     21-12-1995     Brilliance Lines    
03-07-2020     Ever Divine     PANAMAX CONT     04-09-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
03-07-2020     EM Oinousses     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-08-2000     Euroseas Shipping    
03-07-2020     YM Pine     POST PANAMAX CONT     07-04-2001     Yang Ming Marine Transport    
03-07-2020     YM Green     POST PANAMAX CONT     18-07-2001     Yang Ming Marine Transport    

