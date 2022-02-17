Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 17, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  February 10 – February 16, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-02-2022     Carnival Sensation     LARGE CRUISE     18-10-1993     Carnival Cruise Line    
14-02-2022     Alam Cetus     CAPESIZE     14-03-2003     Seacon Shipping Group    
14-02-2022     MNG Capt James Cook     MPSV     28-02-1980     Trinity Offshore    
14-02-2022     RD Express     FERRY     01-11-1974     Grimston World    
11-02-2022     Al Salam     HANDY TANKER     27-03-2001     Vistula Shipping    
11-02-2022     Aristos     HANDY TANKER     02-01-2004     Unknown UAE    
11-02-2022     Berge Aoraki     CAPESIZE     13-04-2000     Berge Bulk    
11-02-2022     Seaways Silvermar     PANAMAX MT     14-06-2002     International Seaways    
11-02-2022     Thuraya     HANDY TANKER     29-01-1999     Emirates Shipping    
11-02-2022     VL 10     SMALL TANKER     12-01-1989     VL Enterprise    

