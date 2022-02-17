Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 7
Thursday February 17, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 10 – February 16, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|15-02-2022
|Carnival Sensation
|LARGE CRUISE
|18-10-1993
|Carnival Cruise Line
|14-02-2022
|Alam Cetus
|CAPESIZE
|14-03-2003
|Seacon Shipping Group
|14-02-2022
|MNG Capt James Cook
|MPSV
|28-02-1980
|Trinity Offshore
|14-02-2022
|RD Express
|FERRY
|01-11-1974
|Grimston World
|11-02-2022
|Al Salam
|HANDY TANKER
|27-03-2001
|Vistula Shipping
|11-02-2022
|Aristos
|HANDY TANKER
|02-01-2004
|Unknown UAE
|11-02-2022
|Berge Aoraki
|CAPESIZE
|13-04-2000
|Berge Bulk
|11-02-2022
|Seaways Silvermar
|PANAMAX MT
|14-06-2002
|International Seaways
|11-02-2022
|Thuraya
|HANDY TANKER
|29-01-1999
|Emirates Shipping
|11-02-2022
|VL 10
|SMALL TANKER
|12-01-1989
|VL Enterprise