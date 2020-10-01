Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 39
Thursday October 1, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 24 – September 30, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|29-09-2020
|Mississippi Enterprise
|HANDY BULKER
|21-11-1980
|International Shipholding Corp
|29-09-2020
|Foresight Driller V
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-10-1980
|Hallworthy International
|28-09-2020
|FSO Angsi
|PANAMAX MT FSO
|06-11-1982
|MISC
|28-09-2020
|Heyma
|CON-RO
|01-01-1987
|Pacship
|28-09-2020
|Kuo Tai
|HANDY CONTAINER
|30-06-1995
|Conbulk Shipping SA
|28-09-2020
|Pl Yui Laam
|FEEDERMAX
|01-11-1994
|Po Lun Shipping
|28-09-2020
|Best Wave
|HANDY BULKER
|19-04-1995
|Oryx Shipping Ltd
|28-09-2020
|Noble Bully I
|DRILLSHIP
|01-09-2011
|Noble Drilling
|28-09-2020
|Noble Bully II
|DRILLSHIP
|14-12-2011
|Noble Drilling
|28-09-2020
|Noble Paul Romano
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-07-1981
|Noble Drilling
|28-09-2020
|Valaris JU 88
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-03-1982
|Valaris
|28-09-2020
|Valaris JU 84
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-06-1981
|Valaris
|26-09-2020
|Valaris 8504
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|08-08-2011
|Valaris
|25-09-2020
|Leen
|MPP
|01-06-1998
|Byblos Ship Management
|24-09-2020
|Sea Cruiser 1
|PCTC
|25-08-1989
|Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd