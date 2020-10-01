Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 39

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 1, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 24 – September 30, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-09-2020     Mississippi Enterprise     HANDY BULKER     21-11-1980     International Shipholding Corp    
29-09-2020     Foresight Driller V     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-10-1980     Hallworthy International    
28-09-2020     FSO Angsi     PANAMAX MT FSO     06-11-1982     MISC    
28-09-2020     Heyma     CON-RO     01-01-1987     Pacship    
28-09-2020     Kuo Tai     HANDY CONTAINER     30-06-1995     Conbulk Shipping SA    
28-09-2020     Pl Yui Laam     FEEDERMAX     01-11-1994     Po Lun Shipping    
28-09-2020     Best Wave     HANDY BULKER     19-04-1995     Oryx Shipping Ltd    
28-09-2020     Noble Bully I     DRILLSHIP     01-09-2011     Noble Drilling    
28-09-2020     Noble Bully II     DRILLSHIP     14-12-2011     Noble Drilling    
28-09-2020     Noble Paul Romano     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-07-1981     Noble Drilling    
28-09-2020     Valaris JU 88     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-03-1982     Valaris    
28-09-2020     Valaris JU 84     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-06-1981     Valaris    
26-09-2020     Valaris 8504     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     08-08-2011     Valaris    
25-09-2020     Leen     MPP     01-06-1998     Byblos Ship Management    
24-09-2020     Sea Cruiser 1     PCTC     25-08-1989     Toyofuji Shipping Co Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com