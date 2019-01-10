Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 1
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 3 – January 9, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|09-01-2019
|Mamitsa XL
|CAPESIZE
|12-10-1995
|Technomar Shipping
|08-01-2019
|Benchamas Explorer
|FPSO TANKER
|01-05-1976
|Chevron Shipping
|08-01-2019
|Zamil 2
|AHTS
|01-12-1996
|Zamil Offshore
|08-01-2019
|Zamil 3
|AHTS
|20-03-1997
|Zamil Offshore
|08-01-2019
|Dong Jiang Sheng
|PANAMAX BULKER
|30-03-1999
|Tianjin Dongjiang Shipping
|08-01-2019
|Confidence I
|CAPESIZE
|01-02-1999
|NS United Kaiun Kaisha
|08-01-2019
|Zamil 4
|AHTS
|01-08-1998
|Zamil Offshore
|08-01-2019
|Zamil 5
|AHTS
|01-10-1998
|Zamil Offshore
|08-01-2019
|Zamil 22
|UTILITY
|19-05-2003
|Zamil Offshore
|04-01-2019
|Sagadril 2
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|27-03-1981
|Japan Drilling