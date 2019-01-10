Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 1

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 3 – January 9, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-01-2019     Mamitsa XL     CAPESIZE     12-10-1995     Technomar Shipping    
08-01-2019     Benchamas Explorer     FPSO TANKER     01-05-1976     Chevron Shipping    
08-01-2019     Zamil 2     AHTS     01-12-1996     Zamil Offshore    
08-01-2019     Zamil 3     AHTS     20-03-1997     Zamil Offshore    
08-01-2019     Dong Jiang Sheng     PANAMAX BULKER     30-03-1999     Tianjin Dongjiang Shipping    
08-01-2019     Confidence I     CAPESIZE     01-02-1999     NS United Kaiun Kaisha    
08-01-2019     Zamil 4     AHTS     01-08-1998     Zamil Offshore    
08-01-2019     Zamil 5     AHTS     01-10-1998     Zamil Offshore    
08-01-2019     Zamil 22     UTILITY     19-05-2003     Zamil Offshore    
04-01-2019     Sagadril 2     JACK UP DRILL RIG     27-03-1981     Japan Drilling    

