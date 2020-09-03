Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 35

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 3, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 27 – September 2, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-09-2020     Ling Hai     HANDYMAX     08-01-1987     Shanghai Changjiang    
01-09-2020     Sea Hero     HANDY BULKER     05-07-1990     Wuhan Yidong Shipping Management    
01-09-2020     Sriracha Eagle     AFRAMAX     21-05-1996     Khunnathee Co    
28-08-2020     Neusa     SMALL TANKER     22-03-1983     Transpetro    
28-08-2020     Janice N     CAPESIZE     28-02-1995     Neu Seeschiffahrt    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com